Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach provides witty response to beer question at SEC Media Days

Sam Pittman entering fourth year as head coach at Arkansas

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is always good for a quality quote or two, and the fourth-year head coach did not disappoint Wednesday at SEC Media Days

After beating No. 23 Cincinnati in the opening game of the 2022 college football season, Pittman was asked what his "drink of choice" was to celebrate the victory. 

Sam Pittman walks to the stadium before a game

Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks walks to the stadium before a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"I’m not promoting it, but I like some old cold beer," Pittman said. "I think I’m going to have one – not promoting it now." 

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Pittman if his drink of choice would ever include a Hamm’s Beer, and Pittman didn’t miss a beat. 

"I like an old Hamm beer, but you burp a lot afterward," Pittman told the reporter. "You seem like you got a good job, man. Step it up a little bit."

Hamm’s Beer was first brewed in 1865, according to the company’s website.

Sam Pittman speaks at SEC Media Days

Head coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks speaks during SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville on July 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Pittman is hoping for a few more reasons to celebrate during the 2023 college football season after the Razorbacks went 7-6 in 2022.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson returns for his senior season, as does junior running back Raheim Sanders.

Arkansas will have a new offensive coordinator this season with Dan Enos running the show.

KJ Jefferson scrambles against Kansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scrambles past Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Taiwan Berryhill during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28, 2022, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. (Nick Tre Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Enos served as the offensive coordinator for the Maryland Terrapins for the past two seasons. 

"I think it’s going to be his best season he’s had," Pittman said Wednesday of Jefferson. "Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don’t know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy."

"I think he’s going to be very active, but he’s probably going to throw the ball a little bit more than what he has in the past," Pittman added.

Arkansas opens the season against West Carolina on Sept. 2.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.