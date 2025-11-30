Arkansas hires Memphis' Ryan Silverfield as next head football coach: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arkansas Razorbacks pulled the trigger on their choice for their next head football coach on Sunday after the team’s disastrous 2025 season ended with a 14-point loss to Missouri.

Arkansas agreed to make Ryan Silverfield their next head coach, ESPN reported.

Silverfield will come over from the Memphis Tigers where he spent six years. He took the Memphis job before the 2020 season and led the Tigers to four bowl games, all of which he won.

The Tigers didn’t have a great year, but managed to win eight games and reach as high as 22nd in The Associated Press top 25 poll. He also guided the Tigers to two 10-win seasons – the most since Mike Norvell was the head coach of Memphis.

He will be in charge of trying to revitalize the Razorbacks.

Arkansas fired Sam Pittman after five games this season. The team replaced him with Bobby Petrino, but the Razorbacks didn’t win a game with him. Pittman was with Arkansas from 2020 to 2025. He had the school as high as eighth in the AP poll in 2021 as they finished with nine wins. But the team dropped off from there.

The Razorbacks have not won at least 10 games since 2011 under Petrino. But his tenure at Arkansas ended in scandal.

Silverfield will be Arkansas’ fifth head coach since Petrino’s stint from 2008 to 2011.