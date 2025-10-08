Argentina-Puerto Rico soccer match relocated from Chicago to Florida amid immigration unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A friendly soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico has been relocated from Chicago to Fort Lauderdale amid an immigration crackdown occurring in the city.

The match, which was supposed to be held on Oct. 13 at Chicago’s iconic Soldier Field, will now be held at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 14, ESPN reported.

Chase Stadium is the home of Inter Miami, the club of Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, who is expected to play in the match.

"Yes, confirming that the Argentina against Puerto Rico match has been canceled in Chicago," Chicago Park District spokesman Luca Serra confirmed on Wednesday to the Associated Press. "The promoter made the decision this morning due to low ticket sales."

While Serra says low ticket sales, an Argentine Football Association executive said that the unrest in Chicago led to the relocation.

Argentina will also face Venezuela in another friendly this Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, allowing the team to stay local the following week.

A Pentagon official said that 200 Texas National Guard troops were mobilized for an initial 60-day period. They arrived in Illinois on Tuesday to protect federal personnel and property amid anti-immigration protests.

This comes after more than 1,000 immigrants were arrested since a crackdown began last month in Chicago.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who are both Democrats, should be jailed for failing to defend U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers amid the crackdown.

"I will not back down. Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?" Pritzker said in reaction to Trump on Wednesday. "We must all stand up and speak out."

Johnson also posted on X: "This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I’m not going anywhere."

The National Guard troops arrived "in support of the Federal Protection Mission to protect federal functions, personnel, and property," according to a Pentagon statement.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said this past Saturday that additional special operations personnel would be deployed to Illinois after federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars. There have been about a dozen people arrested near an ICE facility in Broadview, where anti-immigration crowds have been gathering.

