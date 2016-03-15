AP Source: Patriots trade DE Jones to Cardinals

PHOENIX (AP) A person with knowledge of the situation says the New England Patriots have traded defensive end/outside linebacker Chandler Jones to the Arizona Cardinals for guard Jonathan Cooper and a second-round draft pick.

The person who spoke to The Associated Press asked for anonymity because the trade had not been officially announced. The person added the deal can't be completed until players pass a physical.

The acquisition of Jones would fill the Cardinals biggest need - someone to rush the passer off the edge.

Jones ranked fifth in the NFL last season with 12 1/2 sacks. Cooper was Arizona's first-round pick, the seventh selection overall, in the 2013 draft.

He missed his rookie season with a broken leg and never reached the level of play the Cardinals had envisioned for him.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.

