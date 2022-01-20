Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Antonio Brown insists there's 'nothing wrong' with his mental health

Brown was cut days after an outburst that ended his tenure with the Bucs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown on Thursday insisted there was "nothing wrong" with his mental health weeks after he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and relaunched his rap career.

Brown appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast and put the blame for his outburst during a Jan. 2 game against the New York Jets solely on Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.

Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of a game Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of a game Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

"Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,'" Brown said, via TMZ Sports. "There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f--- out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive."

Brown maintained he was dealing with an injured ankle and told the coaching staff and team medical personnel he couldn’t play. Brown was on the injury report throughout the week and claimed to be reluctant to play against the New York Jets.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the second half of an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ANTONIO BROWN CLAIMS RECENT REMARKS 'TAKEN OUT OF SUBSTANCE,' STILL LOVES TOM BRADY

"An NFL Super Bowl team coach told a guy on the team who’s playing hurt ‘get the f–k out of here,'" Brown added.

Brown’s full remarks are set to drop Monday.

Brown claimed earlier this month he was concerned about his ankle injury during the game in which he dramatically exited while shedding his uniform. Arians said the wide receiver never spoke to a trainer or team doctor about his ankle. Instead, Arians pinned the problem on Brown complaining about getting the ball.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown poses for a photo during a game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 17, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Former NFL player Antonio Brown poses for a photo during a game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 17, 2022, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brown is reportedly seeking to play in the NFL again.

