Antonio Brown drawing interest from 'a few teams' despite multiple sexual assault allegations, agent says

Despite a rash retirement from the NFL, Antonio Brown is still drawing interest from several teams, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Wednesday.

Rosenhaus explained on Warren Sapp’s “99 Problems” podcast that Brown’s abrupt “retirement” from the league was premature and that he believes Brown still wants to play in the league.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL and I’ve mentioned that. I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career. That’s really where our focus is.”

Brown was released by the New England Patriots after one game and just 11 days with the team. He was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit filed in Florida, and a separate sexual assault and allegation surfaced in a report in Sports Illustrated last week. Brown was released after that report.

Meanwhile, Brown announced he was taking classes at Central Michigan University and appeared at a deposition hearing over a furniture-throwing case. Rosenhaus said he encourages all his clients to finish their degrees or receive a post-graduate degree and that Brown taking the classes doesn’t mean the wide receiver is finished with football completely.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation as to whether or not that means he’s not going to proceed with the NFL but taking online college courses to get your degree or your post-graduate degree is something that I would recommend to every client. I wouldn’t read too much into that,” he said.

He added: “Obviously, it’s a very difficult time for him not playing. We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday. So it’s tough. It’s tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now and the hope is that we will cooperate with the NFL and their investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career that he’s had.”

Rosenhaus didn’t specify how many teams have shown interest in Brown since his release. A source told Pro Football Talk that at least three teams had shown interest.