Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shohei Ohtani
Published

Angels' Shohei Ohtani ‘trying to focus on the season’ as free agency looms

Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels in October

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As the Los Angeles Angels pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training this week for the start of the 2023 MLB season, two-way star Shohei Ohtani was rightfully the focus. 

The 2021 AL MVP can become one of baseball’s most coveted free agents of all time after the season, following the one-year, $30 million deal he signed in October to avoid arbitration. 

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California. 

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum on October 05, 2022 in Oakland, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

But when asked Thursday about the possibility of signing an extension with the Angels, Ohtani didn’t give away much. 

EAGLES SUPERFAN MIKE TROUT SAY’S TEAM’S SUPER BOWL RUN MOTIVATES HIM TO GET BACK TO MLB POSTSEASON

"I’m not entirely sure what [agent] Nez [Balelo] and the team have been talking about, but as far as myself, I haven’t really heard anything about an extension," Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, according to MLB.com. "I’m just trying to focus on the season. This is my last year, and I’m aware of that. As of now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I want to focus on. I haven’t really thought too far ahead."

The Angels have not made the playoffs since the 2014 season, and doing so is something Ohtani has made clear is important to him. 

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, left, and Shohei Ohtani stand in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cleveland. 

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, left, and Shohei Ohtani stand in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Dermer)

"I do firmly believe the Angels are on the same page as me," Ohtani said. "They want to win as much as I do. I can’t tell you what they are really thinking, but I like to believe that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles added talent in the offseason, signing starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, and trading for infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe. 

But it’s been a tumultuous few months for the Angels after owner Arte Moreno surprisingly announced he would not sell the team after saying he would explore the idea in August. 

"I had the chance to say hi to him yesterday at the field," Ohtani said of Moreno. "No deep conversation. Just saying hi and seeing how we were doing. As far as a reaction to his decision, I don't really have much of a reaction. It’s business as usual. Nothing's really changed. I just want to focus on the season coming up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two-time All-Star was named the Opening Day starter on Thursday, for the March 30th matchup against the Oakland A’s.  

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani gestures during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Phoenix. 

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani gestures during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"We want him to pitch as often as he can without pushing it too far," manager Phil Nevin said. "The days he's ready to pitch, we're going to have him penciled to pitch."

And while Ohtani's on-field exploits will certainly make headlines this season, his future with the Angels will steal the show. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.