Los Angeles Angels
Angels' Luis Rengifo subject of arrest warrant in Venezuela for falsifying documents: report

Rengifo was recalled from the Angel’s Triple-A affiliate on Sept. 1

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
An arrest warrant has been issued in Venezuela for Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo for allegedly falsifying documents, according to multiple reports. 

Rengifo, 24, is accused of forging divorce papers in his native country in July 2018 that were then legalized in December 2020, The Orange County Register reported, citing multiple local reports. 

With the falsified documents, Rengifo’s father reportedly sold real estate and cars to the MLBer’s sister without the consent of his wife. She only later learned of the dealings this year and subsequently filed a complaint on Sept. 4.

Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

According to the report, Rengifo’s sister, father and lawyer were detained on Saturday and an arrest warrant has been issued for Rengifo. 

Rengifo was recalled from the Angel’s Triple-A affiliate on Sept. 1. On Saturday, he led the team to 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros after he homered with three RBIs. 

"He’s moving really well, he’s picking it cleanly and making accurate throws," Maddon said of Rengifo over the weekend. "Just a more complete game with a quicker body, that’s what I’m seeing."

Rengifo has been with the Angels since 2018 when he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

