Angels' Luis Rengifo subject of arrest warrant in Venezuela for falsifying documents: report

An arrest warrant has been issued in Venezuela for Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo for allegedly falsifying documents, according to multiple reports.

Rengifo, 24, is accused of forging divorce papers in his native country in July 2018 that were then legalized in December 2020, The Orange County Register reported, citing multiple local reports.

DODGERS PITCHER TREVOR BAUER’S LEAVE EXTENDED THROUGH 2021 SEASON

With the falsified documents, Rengifo’s father reportedly sold real estate and cars to the MLBer’s sister without the consent of his wife. She only later learned of the dealings this year and subsequently filed a complaint on Sept. 4.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the report, Rengifo’s sister, father and lawyer were detained on Saturday and an arrest warrant has been issued for Rengifo.

Rengifo was recalled from the Angel’s Triple-A affiliate on Sept. 1. On Saturday, he led the team to 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros after he homered with three RBIs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s moving really well, he’s picking it cleanly and making accurate throws," Maddon said of Rengifo over the weekend. "Just a more complete game with a quicker body, that’s what I’m seeing."

Rengifo has been with the Angels since 2018 when he was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.