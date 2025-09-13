Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese will remain with Sky despite late-season riff, general manager says

The Sky finished 10-34, tied for the WNBA's worst record

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Sky and Angel Reese ended the 2025 season on a sour note when the team's star player said she "might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me" if the team does not improve its outlook.

Reese was suspended by the team for her "detrimental" comments, then missed the final three games of the season with what the team called a back injury, causing speculation that the relationship was fractured.

But Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said that Reese will be on the team "until I hear differently." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Angel Reese dribbling

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky brings the ball up court during the second half against the Connecticut Sun. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"That's the direction we're going to move, is that she's on the roster," he told reporters earlier this week. 

"Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago," Pagliocca said Friday. "Obviously we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates, she spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She's a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They're constant, and they're productive."

Angel Reese reacts on court

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

WNBA PLAYER NATASHA CLOUD DELETES POST ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT

Reese demanded that the team get better players, saying it was a "nonnegotiable" for her.

"I’m not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese told the Chicago Tribune. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me."

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the first quarter at Target Center. (Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sky were tied for the worst record in the WNBA at 10-34, despite Reese averaging 14.7 points and having a league-high 12.6 rebounds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue