World No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka narrowly avoids major upset, advances to Wimbledon semifinal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka narrowly defeated No. 104-ranked Laura Siegemund 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals on Tuesday at the All England Club.

Sabalenka, 27, was twice down a break in the third set before she surged and won the final three games of the set.

"She pushed me so much," said Sabalenka after the match on the court. "After the first set, I was just looking at my box, thinking, ‘Guys, I mean, book the tickets. I think we’re about to leave this beautiful city, country, place.’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sabalenka hadn’t lost a set in this year’s tournament until she dropped the first set against Siegemund in the quarterfinal.

Siegemund, 37, plays an unorthodox style of tennis that can leave opponents flustered. Siegemund has the ability to change the depth, speed, angles and spins of her shots over and over, which can frustrate any opponent and dull the type of power that Sabalenka brings to the court.

Sabalenka credited Siegemund for playing a "smart game."

TAYLOR FRITZ BECOMES 1ST AMERICAN MAN TO REACH WIMBLEDON SEMIFINALS SINCE 2018

"It's not like it's an annoying game. It’s a smart game. She’s really making everyone work against her," Sabalenka said. "You know you have to work for every point. It doesn’t matter if you’re a big server, if you're a big hitter. You have to work. You have to run. And you have to earn the win."

Siegemund was the oldest player and lowest-ranked player of the women in the quarterfinals. She arrived at the All England Club this year with a career record of 2-5 before going on to upset No. 6-ranked Madison Keys and pushing Sabalenka to the brink.

For Sabalenka, the win moves her into the Wimbledon semifinals for the third time in her career. She lost in both of her prior Wimbledon semifinal appearances, in 2021 and 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament in which Sabalenka has not appeared in the final. The world No. 1 has won the Australian Open twice, the U.S. Open once, and lost in the French Open.

Sabalenka will take on American Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals on Thursday, where she will look to break through and reach the final at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.