Olympics

American gold medalist Quincy Wilson laments the end of Paris Olympics as school year set to begin

Wilson is only 16

Ryan Gaydos
Published
American track star Quincy Wilson was on top of the world over the weekend as he received a gold medal when the U.S. team won the 4x400-meter relay at the Paris Olympics.

Wilson was in the Olympic heat on a team with Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Christopher Bailey and helped get them to the final of the event. Norwood, Deadmon, Bailey and Rai Benjamin eventually won the gold medal, holding off Botswana and Great Britain and setting an Olympic record.

Quincy Wilson runs

Quincy Wilson,16, of the United States runs the first leg of the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heat 1 during the Athletics Competition at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on Aug. 9, 2024 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wilson celebrated the gold medal win on social bit but immediately lamented that his time in Paris and his summer break was coming to an end. He has to get back to the books.

"Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks," he wrote on X with a broken heart emoji.

Wilson is only 16 years old, and he represents the future of men’s track.

Quincy Wilson at Olympic trials

Quincy Wilson competes in the men's 400-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He emerged onto the scene last year at the USA Track and Field U20 Championships, finishing in fourth place in the 400-meter with a time of 46.12. 

At the Olympic Trials earlier this year, he finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 44.94. He even out-leaned Deadmon at the Holloway Pro Classic in Florida last month.

Quincy Wilson catches his breath

Quincy Wilson of Team United States looks on after competing in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Aug. 9, 2024 in Paris. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He will return to the Bullis School in Maryland and work toward more success at the top track events in the nation.

