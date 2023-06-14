Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL’s all-time kick return touchdown leader Cordarrelle Patterson remains fearless despite new fair catch rule

Patterson broke the league's kick return record last season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the most versatile players in the NFL

Patterson is a kick returner, wide receiver and a running back for the Atlanta Falcons. But, over the past several years, long kickoff returns in the NFL have become more and more of a rarity.

During the NFL owners' spring meetings in May, a new rule was approved that will likely incentivize kick returners to wave for a fair catch. Under the new rule, a returner can call for a fair catch anywhere within his 25-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cordarelle Patterson fights defenders

Cordarrelle Patterson (84) of the Atlanta Falcons runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of a game Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

If the player opts to signal for a fair catch, the receiving team's offense takes over at the 25-yard line. The rule is being billed as a one-year trial for the 2023 season.

Last season, during a Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, Patterson recorded his ninth career kickoff return touchdown. He is the league's all-time leader in that category after breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington at eight.

PACKERS' ALL-PRO RETURNER DISMISSES NFL'S NEW KICKOFF RULE

Despite the rule change, Patterson says he will approach this upcoming season the same way he did last year.

"I ain’t paid too much attention to it because, honestly, I don’t feel like it affects too much of what we’ve got on around here because we’re going to be aggressive," Patterson told USA Today. "That’s what coach wants, that’s what he’s going to get from us. We’re going to fly around."

Cordarrelle Patterson runs the ball against the Bears

Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during a game against the Chicago Bears Nov. 20, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.   (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He did acknowledge that kickers might try to kick the ball high and short in an effort to prevent him from making a return. 

"Honestly, it depends on the situation," he said. "It they are sky-kicking the ball real high to the 10-yard line and the guy is 5 yards [away from] me, why would I not fair catch it? We’d get it at the 25. It’s just being smart. We’re going to be aggressive, but we still have to be smart."

Cordarrelle Patterson runs the ball against the Bears

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

But Patterson does not seem satisfied with nine kickoff touchdown returns. 

"I need to get to 10," Patterson told reporters Tuesday. "I need to just try to separate myself from a lot of people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it will be good to see it in preseason, to see how every team adjusts," Patterson added. "Not just the Atlanta Falcons, but all 31 other teams, to see how everybody else plays it. Just try to be smart. Who knows? We’ll see what happens."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.