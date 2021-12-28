Expand / Collapse search
Alabama's Will Anderson ahead of CFP matchup vs. Cincinnati: 'I feel like we're the underdog in this game'

The stage is set for Alabama and Cincinnati

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
The stage is set for Alabama and Cincinnati.

The two teams will square off in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. The Crimson Tide enters the game as 13.5-point favorites, however, linebacker Will Anderson feels like that isn’t accurate.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder looks for an open receiver during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder looks for an open receiver during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

"I feel like we're the underdog in this game," Anderson told reporters on Monday. "All year we've been disrespected."

Cincinnati finished with a 13-0 regular-season record. The Bearcats are winners of 23 out of their past 24 games dating back to the end of the 2019 college football season. The team’s only loss during that stretch came against Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to cap the 2020 campaign.

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Anderson made his comments only 10 days after his teammate, defensive lineman Phil Mathis, said that the Crimson Tide have adopted an "underdog mentality" leading up to their game against Cincinnati.

Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has a 44-5 career record, is "excited" to square off against the Crimson Tide in this matchup.

Cincinnati cornerback Taj Ward catches a pass during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Cincinnati cornerback Taj Ward catches a pass during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

"It’s definitely been a long time, especially, you know, with the nerves or excitement or whatever you may want to call it, just of the anticipation of coming down here," Ridder said Monday. "We're excited to get down here and play Alabama and show not only ourselves, but everyone in the country, what we can do against a top team."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

