PSA to the NFL: Seeking a QB? Avoid Notre Dame
NFL teams with question marks surrounding the game’s most important position should avoid searching Notre Dame for answers. After Irish alum Ian Book quarterbacked the Saints to a loss on Monday Night Football, Notre Dame QB’s have now lost 24-consecutive NFL starts.
The last ND signal caller to start and get a win in the NFL: Brady Quinn back in 2012.
Not only did Quinn record the most recent win from an Irish QB, he also started ND’s pro losing streak, which spans nearly a decade. Quinn followed his 2012 Week Thirteen win with four consecutive loses. Afer that were four consecutive L’s from Jimmy Clausen between the 2014 and 2015 campaigns, and an only-in-Cleveland 15 straight loses from then-Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer.
In keeping with tradition, Book was under center for New Orleans’ 20-3 loss to Miami on Monday night. A rookie making his first-career start, Book completed just 12 of 20 passes for 120 yards. He was sacked eight times and intercepted twice, including a pick six on his second throw of the game.
"I’ve got a lot to get better at. It’s bad. We didn’t score a touchdown," said Book. "You can’t win a game that way." Book continued: "That’s a terrible feeling, throwing a pick-six in your debut. I’ve thrown one pick-six in my life, so that sucks."
That’s a feeling that Kizer, Clausen and Quinn know all too well.