SPORTS
Published

PSA to the NFL: Seeking a QB? Avoid Notre Dame

The last ND signal caller to start and get a win in the NFL: Brady Quinn back in 2012

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
NFL teams with question marks surrounding the game’s most important position should avoid searching Notre Dame for answers. After Irish alum Ian Book quarterbacked the Saints to a loss on Monday Night Football, Notre Dame QB’s have now lost 24-consecutive NFL starts.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 14:  Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  The Titans defeated the Saints 23-21.  

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 14:  Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.  The Titans defeated the Saints 23-21.   (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The last ND signal caller to start and get a win in the NFL: Brady Quinn back in 2012.

Not only did Quinn record the most recent win from an Irish QB, he also started ND’s pro losing streak, which spans nearly a decade. Quinn followed his 2012 Week Thirteen win with four consecutive loses. Afer that were four consecutive L’s from Jimmy Clausen between the 2014 and 2015 campaigns, and an only-in-Cleveland 15 straight loses from then-Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer.

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31, 2017: Quarterback DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball downfield in the third quarter of a game on December 31, 2017 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 28-24.

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31, 2017: Quarterback DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball downfield in the third quarter of a game on December 31, 2017 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh won 28-24. (2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

In keeping with tradition, Book was under center for New Orleans’ 20-3 loss to Miami on Monday night. A rookie making his first-career start, Book completed just 12 of 20 passes for 120 yards. He was sacked eight times and intercepted twice, including a pick six on his second throw of the game.

09 SEP 2006: Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 41-17 victory over the Penn State Nitany Lions at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Quinn would complete 25 of 36 passes for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win.

09 SEP 2006: Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 41-17 victory over the Penn State Nitany Lions at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Quinn would complete 25 of 36 passes for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. (Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

"I’ve got a lot to get better at. It’s bad. We didn’t score a touchdown," said Book. "You can’t win a game that way." Book continued: "That’s a terrible feeling, throwing a pick-six in your debut. I’ve thrown one pick-six in my life, so that sucks."

That’s a feeling that Kizer, Clausen and Quinn know all too well.