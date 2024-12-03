Expand / Collapse search
College Football

Alabama stays alive in penultimate CFP rankings of 2024 as Miami faces trouble

It was the strongest indication yet that the selection committee is looking at more than mere wins and losses

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Alabama continues to get the benefit of the doubt from the College Football Playoff committee. 

Miami’s playoff hopes took a potentially fatal nosedive while Alabama’s got a boost Tuesday night in the last rankings before the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket is set next weekend.

College Football Playoff logo on the field

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The 2024 CFP logo on the field before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Hurricanes (10-2) moved down six spots, to No. 12 — the first team out of the projected bracket after suffering their second loss of the season. They are one spot behind the Crimson Tide (9-3), who won last week and moved up two spots to No. 11, where they are projected as the last team in.

It was the strongest indication yet that the selection committee is looking at more than mere wins and losses, but also at strength of schedule and other factors that appear to give the Southeastern Conference an edge.

Oregon stayed at No. 1 for the fifth straight week and will head into Saturday’s Big Ten title game as the only undefeated team in big-time college football.

The pairings for college football’s first 12-team playoff will be set Sunday, the day after a slate of conference title games. The playoff games start Dec. 20, with the title game set for Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

Ryan Day walks off field

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks off the field after the game against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 30, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are the teams currently in the dance:

1. Oregon 12-0

2.Texas 11-1

3. Penn State 11-1

4. Notre Dame 11-1

5. Georgia 10-2

6. Ohio State 10-2

7. Tennessee 10-2

8. SMU 11-1

9. Indiana 11-1

10. Boise State 11-1

11. Alabama 9-3

12. Miami 10-2

The Associated Press contributed this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.