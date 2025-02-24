Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Sports

Al Trautwig, famed NYC sports broadcaster, dead at 68

Trautwig covered the Yankees, Knicks and Rangers in New York during his career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Al Trautwig, a sports commentator who covered the New York Yankees, New York Knicks and New York Rangers, has died, his former colleague revealed in a post on social media Monday. He was 68.

Alan Hahn made the post about the MSG Networks broadcaster. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that," he wrote on X. "He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career."

Al Trautwig in 2015

Al Trautwig attends a Madison Square Garden Company Special Announcement at The Beacon Theatre on Dec. 1, 2015, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Trautwig was a longtime broadcaster on MSG Network as he covered the pregame and the postgame shows for the Knicks and Rangers. He would occasionally do play-by-play commentary as well.

He covered the NHL on USA Network and Versus and hosted "SportsNite" on ABC Sports early in his career. But fans of New York City sports knew him from his coverage of the area’s top teams. In addition to his Knicks and Rangers coverage, Trautwig also did pre and postgame coverage for the Yankees before they moved from MSG to the YES Network.

He worked for MSG Networks until 2021.

BILL DEMORY, FORMER JETS QUARTERBACK, DEAD AT 74

"MSG Networks is truly saddened by the news of Al Trautwig’s passing," the station told the New York Post. "Al was a staple on MSG Networks’ Knicks, Rangers and Yankees coverage for more than 30 years, and his passion for the teams he covered was undeniable. 

"He leaves behind one of the great legacies in New York sports broadcasting history. Our thoughts and prayers are with Al’s family and friends."

Fans of Trautwig also weighed in on social media.

Trautwig told Newsday last year he underwent treatment for cancer and held out hope he was going to recover fully from the illness. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Al Trautwig in 2022

Al Trautwig and Cathy Trautwig attend MedShare Share The Good Gala on April 4, 2022, in New York City. (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A cause of death was not revealed.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.