Al Trautwig, famed NYC sports broadcaster, dead at 68

Al Trautwig, a sports commentator who covered the New York Yankees, New York Knicks and New York Rangers, has died, his former colleague revealed in a post on social media Monday. He was 68.

Alan Hahn made the post about the MSG Networks broadcaster.

"I’m sad to share the news that we lost a legendary voice in sports. But we lost a lot more than that," he wrote on X. "He was not only a friend, but a mentor and a teacher. He was, personally, one of my biggest resources of support when I moved into this career."

Trautwig was a longtime broadcaster on MSG Network as he covered the pregame and the postgame shows for the Knicks and Rangers. He would occasionally do play-by-play commentary as well.

He covered the NHL on USA Network and Versus and hosted "SportsNite" on ABC Sports early in his career. But fans of New York City sports knew him from his coverage of the area’s top teams. In addition to his Knicks and Rangers coverage, Trautwig also did pre and postgame coverage for the Yankees before they moved from MSG to the YES Network.

He worked for MSG Networks until 2021.

"MSG Networks is truly saddened by the news of Al Trautwig’s passing," the station told the New York Post. "Al was a staple on MSG Networks’ Knicks, Rangers and Yankees coverage for more than 30 years, and his passion for the teams he covered was undeniable.

"He leaves behind one of the great legacies in New York sports broadcasting history. Our thoughts and prayers are with Al’s family and friends."

Fans of Trautwig also weighed in on social media.

Trautwig told Newsday last year he underwent treatment for cancer and held out hope he was going to recover fully from the illness.

A cause of death was not revealed.