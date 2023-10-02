Adam Copeland, former WWE superstar, makes AEW debut at WrestleDream

Adam Copeland, the WWE legend best known in the ring as Edge, shocked the pro wrestling world on Sunday night as he appeared at All Elite Wrestling’s WrestleDream event.

Christian Cage and Darby Allin fought in a two out of three falls match for the AEW TNT Championship. Cage went on to win a brutal match that saw Allin take a huge shot to his back when Cage slammed him on the steel steps.

As Cage and his cronies put a beatdown on Allin following his win, Copeland’s music hit. The crowd at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle exploded. Copeland walked to the ring and confronted Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne delivering chair shots and spears to everyone.

He then shook hands with Sting and Allin as the pay-per-view ended.

Copeland was in WWE in September, but his contract had expired, opening the door for him to potentially join AEW. Copeland and Cage go back a long way as they tagged together in WWE and became one of the most well-known teams in the company’s history.

Copeland explained the move in a series of posts on X.

"As some of you may now know, I’m no longer with WWE. My new home is AEW. I’m excited. Whole new roster. Some familiar faces that I wanted to work with again and a whole set of first ever matches. New challenges, and if you’ve followed my career, you know that’s what I’ve always been driven by," he wrote.

He thanked WWE for allowing him to compete in the business for the last 25 years and explained that he wanted to do more.

"Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok. I’ll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there," he wrote.

"I don’t buy into this odd mentality of one company or the other. It’s weird. If you took offense to that, take a walk, get some fresh air and soak up some sunshine. It’s wrestling. An amazing gig. But still, it’s wrestling. Relax. It’s supposed to be fun.

"And it’s just a segment of the fans, not most fans, and definitely not the performers. Within the industry we all know that more choices is better for everyone and pushes us all to be better. As a wrestling fan, which I still am, it’s exciting that there’s viable companies providing wrestling on national and worldwide platforms. If you’re actually a fan of wrestling, and not acronyms, that should make you happy too.

"I guess what I’m trying to say is this, if you’ve appreciated my work, you still can, no matter what the initials are. Because I’ll still be bustin my ass everytime I’m out there. This ride isn’t over just yet. Just try to have fun, like it should be. Because trust me I’ll be having fun everytime I’m out there in an AEW ring."