Aaron Rodgers suggests he heeded advice of mystery wife's sister-in-law before signing with Steelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has kept his personal life very close to the chest and criticized anyone who has tried to pry into it over the last few months.

Rodgers has said he is married to a woman who is a very private person and has attempted to keep a barrier between what goes on behind closed doors and everyone trying to take a peek.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, The Athletic reported on Friday that Rodgers had taken advice from his sister-in-law about whether to sign with the Steelers.

"I was taking orders from my (new) sister-in-law, Mia," he told the outlet. "She’s 20 and she’s the brains of the family; you just have to ask her.

No — but that is partially serious for sure," he continued. "Every team that I talked to, I said, ‘Listen, if I play, I’m not going to take a ton of money. I’ve made a ton of money. I don’t need the money.’"

The four-time MVP is married to a woman named Brittani, but not much else is known about her. Rodgers hasn’t been keen on divulging information.

He vented about the "sick society" of the paparazzi trying to get a glimpse of her, in an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" back in June.

AARON RODGERS GUSHES OVER NEW WIFE: ‘YOUR WHOLE WORLD CHANGES WHEN YOU MEET THE RIGHT ONE’

"I had people calling the paparazzi. I had people posting personal life on the internet. Now, I didn't want any of that, didn't like doing that, and now I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it," Rodgers began. "And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private, now I'm weird.

"What happened to common decency about security and a personal life that we now have to dive into your details of where you live and what you're doing, who you're with and what you're doing and who your wife is, if you even have a wife, if you're doing some sort of attention-grabbing thing? Because my wife is a private person, doesn't have social media, hasn't been a public person, doesn't want to be a public person, and that's somehow now a weird thing? . . . .

"The entitlement to information about my private life is so f---ing ridiculous and embarrassing. Hey, do what you gotta do. Just try and leave me out of a conversation, sports world, for a month. Try to leave me out, my personal life, my professional life. Try not to talk about me. Try to still be relevant for the next six weeks, five weeks, whatever it is. See if you can do that."

Rodgers’ one-year deal is reportedly worth $13.65 million. He’s made clear that the 2025 season could very well be his last, and the Steelers have made sure to put a team around him that is worthy of challenging for the postseason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh added wide receivers DK Metcalf and Robert Woods to the roster as well as tight end Jonnu Smith. The team traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey, added Darius Slay and Juan Thornhill and drafted Derrick Harmon.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.