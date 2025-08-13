Aaron Rodgers says he did 'the Joe Biden' during Steelers preseason game while explaining wandering behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers is still getting used to his surroundings in his third and likely final NFL stop.

The 41-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the offseason in what he said will be his last season on the gridiron.

Rodgers spent his first 18 years with the Green Bay Packers and hardly got acclimated in his two years with the New York Jets before they said thanks, but no thanks.

Now, in his 21st season, Rodgers needs to start the greeting process all over again – and one reporter took notice.

A reporter asked Rodgers why he appeared to be walking aimlessly during the Steelers' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

"I'm 21 years in the league, so I'm over there [thinking], who do I know on Jacksonville? I know Heath Farwell, the special teams coach. I played against him. I know Chad Morton. He was with us. I've met Trevor [Lawrence] a few times," Rodgers said, via ESPN.

He then compared his own wandering look to former President Joe Biden.

"So, I was kind of looking around, doing the Joe Biden, like, I guess I don't know anybody here, so I'm going to just walk off, and I found Cam [Heyward] and T.J. [Watt] and walked next to them."

Biden, of course, was caught numerous times appearing to wander off, stumble and freeze during his presidency, more notably in the final years, causing hot discussions of competency.

It was not the first time Rodgers made a crack about Biden's physicality, also doing so shortly after Biden's infamous golf clash with President Donald Trump in their first debate last year.

"This is a guy who couldn’t even walk off the stage. He couldn’t even walk off the stage," Rodgers said about Biden's golf game.

Rodgers kicks off his farewell tour on Sept. 7 against – of course – his former Jets.

