Aaron Rodgers posts photo of himself shaking hands with Trump after mocking on social media

Aaron Rodgers was at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night, and he got to witness firsthand the thunderous applause former President Trump received when he walked into the arena before the start of the main card.

Videos circulating across social media showed Trump walking to his seat with UFC President Dana White. Rodgers and former Green Bay Packers teammate Mercedes Lewis sat as Trump walked past the two of them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans of the New York Jets quarterback were quick to antagonize him on social media. Rodgers’ video he posted on his Instagram with Lewis filled the comments section with pro-Trump support. Rodgers backed independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president.

Trump was making one of his first public appearances following last week's guilty verdict in his New York criminal case.

On Sunday, Rodgers posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing that he shook hands with Trump in between fights.

VIEW THE PHOTO ON X

"Priceless," he captioned the snap.

UFC FIGHTER KEVIN HOLLAND CELEBRATES VICTORY WITH TRUMP AFTER HE APPEARED TO SNAP OPPONENT'S ARM

Rodgers has been seen at the Jets’ organized team activities as the organization gears up for the 2024 season.

New York acquired Rodgers in a stunning trade with the Green Bay Packers last offseason. There was tremendous hype around the quarterback and the team as they went into the first week of the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the game and was out for the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers aims to stay healthy and lead the Jets to the top of the AFC East.