Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers 'happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets'

Rodgers played for the Jets last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a victory lap on Sunday after the team eked out a win over the New York Jets, 34-32.

Rodgers had an incredible performance against his former team. He was 22-of-30 with 244 passing yards and four touchdown passes. The team scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including Chris Boswell’s go-ahead 60-yard field goal.

Aaron Rodgers warms up

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It was the second straight game Rodgers had thrown four touchdown passes. He did it in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins in his final game with the Jets.

Rodgers was asked whether there was more significance in beating the Jets this time around since New York’s head coach, Aaron Glenn, didn’t think Rodgers was right for the team.

"I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets," he quipped.

Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rodgers added that he didn’t really have anything to prove. He just wanted to have "fun" with his new teammates.

"No, I just wanted to have fun today. I mean I was dreaming about the opportunity to step back on the field in the offseason and wondering how it would feel," he said. "Would the juices flow and would it hit my competitive spirit.

Aaron Rodgers throws

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) makes a throw as New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) tries to get to him during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"There were a lot of moments that I was on the sideline just to myself thanking my wife and my friends for encouraging me to take time with my decision and that this would be the right decision. I’m happy to be a Steeler and happy things went the way they did today."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

