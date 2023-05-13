Expand / Collapse search
Jalen Hurts
Published

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives master’s degree from Oklahoma

Hurts led the Eagles the Super Bowl LVII

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is armed with a massive new five-year contract as he prepares to enter his fourth season in the NFL. 

And while Hurts is set for life financially, the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist continues to progress in his education. 

Jalen Hurts before a game vs Iowa State

Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, #1, Tanner Mordecai #15, and Tanner Schafer, #9, of the Oklahoma Sooners stretch before a game against the Iowa State Cyclones on November 9, 2019, at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.  OU held on to win 42-41.   (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Hurts received his master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma on Friday. 

Hurts played one year at Oklahoma after transferring from the University of Alabama following the 2018 college season. He played for the Crimson Tide for three years. 

In his lone season as the Sooners quarterback, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. 

Hurts is coming off his best season as a professional, leading the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where Philadelphia fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

In April, Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension, which includes $179.3 million in guaranteed money. 

Jalen Hurts speaks with thee media following his contract extension

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's training facility in Philadelphia, Monday, April 24, 2023.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything. His grace, His faithfulness, His favor in my life. He is deserving of every ounce of glory," Hurts said at a press conference. 

"I want to thank the Eagles organization, and really thank them for this opportunity – not only to lead this team but to lead this city. And Philadelphia is a very special place and a place that I want to be for a very long time." 

Jalen Hurts celebrates winning the NFC title game

Jalen Hurts, #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles, celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 7.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Only Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, with a $230 million deal, and Arizona’s Kyler Murray, with a $189.5 million extension, got more in a single contract than the $51 million per season that Hurts is set to receive.

"It’s an exciting moment," Hurts added. "But I think I’ve set the precedent for what it is that I desire. I can’t help but keep the main thing the main thing in what I set out to do and what this organization sets out to do. Be the best version of myself, and that hasn’t changed."

