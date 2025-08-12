Aaron Rodgers calls new NFL helmet a 'damn spaceship' amid ongoing equipment struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers still has a bone to pick with the NFL as he still can’t find a helmet he likes to wear on the field.

The four-time MVP quarterback loved his Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD, but it no longer meets league safety standards.

As a result, Rodgers had to choose a different helmet. And while he stuck with Schutt, he’s not too keen of his Air XP Pro VTD II model he’s been practicing with at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

"I don’t like it, no," he said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I’m trying to change. We’re in the process still. It looks like a damn spaceship out there."

Rodgers didn’t specify how exactly he’s trying to get comfortable in his new helmet, but he knows it has to happen before Week 1.

"We got to change it," he added. "The face mask doesn’t fit the helmet because that’s an old face mask, obviously just like I’m old, but we’re trying to find the right helmet right now."

The 41-year-old complained about his helmet in June shortly after signing with the Steelers after a long free agency period this offseason.

And Rodgers didn’t see if he liked his helmet during the Steelers’ first preseason game this past Saturday when they took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. As it is across the league, most of the surefire Steelers starters sat out.

The Steelers, though, are going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in joint practices this week before facing off in Week 2 of preseason on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

"Hopefully [Buccaneers head coach] Todd [Bowles], he probably won’t show everything, but he’ll do some stuff to stress our protection and give us a chance to get some film to work on," Rodgers said about going against the Bucs’ defense in practice.

Rodgers is set for Year 21 in the NFL, which he said he’s "pretty sure" will be his final season in the league.

"Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in June. "That’s why we just did a one-year deal."

Rodgers, with some type of NFL-approved helmet, will take on his former New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

