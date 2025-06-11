Aaron Rodgers already has major complaint with the Steelers, and it's not what you'd expect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers is excited to start his new journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he already has one complaint.

He hates his helmet.

"I can’t stand the helmet," Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday, as he’s no longer allowed to wear the Schutt model he has usually sported throughout his career. "I’ve worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn’t pass the safety standard."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers sported a Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD during his games last season, which is rare when it comes to helmets in the NFL. Only Joe Flacco, Thomas Morstead and Nick Folk wore the same model.

Rodgers is no stranger to changing his helmet, as he seemed to be fine with it in 2019 when he was forced to find a different model. But the second time around, he’s finding it an issue.

AARON RODGERS REVEALS HE HAS BEEN MARRIED FOR 'A COUPLE MONTHS'

Now, Rodgers has time once more to find a new helmet being that it is only mandatory minicamp right now.

But, whether Rodgers likes it or not, the NFL’s top priority is safety. As new helmet technology gets developed, older models of helmets will be obsolete.

Rodgers has only been with the Steelers for a few days, but he’s already made a few headlines at minicamp.

The biggest of them all was him revealing his wedding ring to reporters on Tuesday, claiming he had been with his partner for "a couple months."

Speculation about Rodgers being married has been swirling since photos from the Steelers announcing his signing went viral. He was wearing the same band on his left hand.

The woman Rodgers married remains a mystery, but he did claim on the "Pat McAfee Show" in December that he was dating a woman named "Brittani."

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers reportedly worth up to $19.5 million with incentives.

The four-time MVP has a $10 million guarantee in his deal, per ESPN. The announcement by the Steelers ended a long offseason journey that had many believing Rodgers would end up in Pittsburgh as quarterback-needy teams found options elsewhere.

When the Steelers waited until the sixth round to take a quarterback (Will Howard), all signs pointed to Rodgers joining head coach Mike Tomlin’s group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now that he is with the team at minicamp, Rodgers will try to get acclimated with his new weapons, including D.K. Metcalf, who was traded by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

But he will also need to figure out what new model of helmet he can be comfortable in this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.