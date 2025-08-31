Aaron Judge ties Yankees legend Yogi Berra with historic 358th career home run milestone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge rewrote the New York Yankees’ record books against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

In his first at-bat, Judge belted his 358th career home run, driving an 0-2 cutter off Martín Pérez to deep left-center field to give the Yankees the lead.

The blast was not just his 43rd of the season, but it tied him with the great Yogi Berra for fifth-most in Yankees history.

Judge almost put himself in sole possession of fifth place after driving a double off the wall in center field in the third inning.

The two-time AL MVP, who serves as Yankees captain, has some work to do to reach Babe Ruth’s 659 career home runs as a member of the "Bronx Bombers." But Judge continued to put himself on a Hall of Fame trajectory for his career, and the accolades keep piling up.

It’s a matter of when at this point for Judge to break Berra’s career record, but Joe DiMaggio, who sits fourth all-time with 361 career homers, could also move down the list by the time Judge is done playing this season.

Ruth’s home run total, which is also third all-time in MLB history, leads the Yankees with Mickey Mantle (536) and Lou Gehrig (493) behind him.

Judge, 33, remains arguably the best hitter in MLB, and Yankees fans are hoping he can continue to move himself up the franchise’s record books because it means he’s still performing at an MVP level.

Unfortunately, Judge’s record-setting blast wasn’t enough for the Yankees to sweep the White Sox, who salvaged a win in their weekend series, 3-2, at home on Sunday.

More Judge blasts will be needed for New York, which remains deadlocked in a postseason race entering the final month of the regular season this week. The Yankees own the first wild card slot in the American League at 76-61. But that is only three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East division lead.

The Yankees are obviously gunning for the division victory to ensure home field for at least the wild card round of the postseason. They entered a crucial week against the Houston Astros and Blue Jays, starting Tuesday night on the road in Houston.

