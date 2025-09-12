Aaron Judge passes Joe DiMaggio on Yankees all-time home run list, after meeting with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge has hit three home runs in the two games since shaking hands with President Donald Trump. And Judge's latest homer was a historic one.

Judge passed franchise icon Joe DiMaggio to leap into fourth place on the Yankees' all-time home run leaderboard on Friday night with a first-inning blast against the Boston Red Sox. It was the 362nd homer of Judge's career, surpassing DiMaggio, who had 361.

Judge reached 362 homers in his 1,130th game. DiMaggio played 1,736 games and hit his last homer on Sept. 28, 1951, at the end of a 13-year career that was interrupted for three seasons because he served in World War II. Judge had only just DiMaggio on Thursday, when he hit two home runs against the Detroit Tigers with Trump in attendance to watch the game.

Prior to that game, Trump made a visit to the Yankees' clubhouse, where he shook hands with Judge and other players.

Judge went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in that game, his 45th and 46th of his MVP-caliber season. Trump talked about meeting Judge and the Yankees on Friday.

"I said, ‘You gotta win this game. You're gonna make me look bad if you don’t win this game,’ and they were great. And Aaron Judge, he is some player, but he is some strong guy," Trump said Friday morning during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

"He has the biggest forearms — you know I’ve seen weightlifters — I’ve never seen arms this big. And he’s a fantastic person too. That’s great. He got up, hit two home runs, a single."

Meanwhile, Judge suggested that his team should have Trump around "more often."

"We put on a show. He came in here and told us we were going to win, so I think that gave everybody the confidence in the room to go out there and do it," Judge said, via NJ Advance Media. "But I guess we gotta have him around more often when we go out there and score that many runs and do something like that."

Judge’s 47th homer of the season raised his major league-best batting average to .324.

Judge broke a tie with Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra for fifth on New York’s career list Tuesday night. Babe Ruth hit 659 of his 714 homers with the Yankees. Mickey Mantle (536) and Lou Gehrig (493) are the other Yankees ahead of Judge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.