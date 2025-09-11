Baseball fans pay tribute to Charlie Kirk at Yankees-Tigers game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two baseball fans who were at Yankee Stadium to watch the New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night had conservative influencer Charlie Kirk top of mind.

The two men sitting near the field were seen showing their support for the late founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated on a Utah campus on Wednesday. One man wore a shirt that read "Charlie" and the other man wore a shirt that read "Kirk."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans who packed the ballpark were able to see President Donald Trump as well. Trump appeared at the stadium as part of the Yankees’ festivities around the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City. Trump met with players before the game and told Aaron Judge he was a "fantastic player."

The shooting death of Kirk sent a ripple effect throughout the United States. Several sports figures weighed in on his assassination over the first 24 hours since it was announced that he had died. The Yankees offered a moment of silence before their game on Wednesday.

"Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk," the team said in a post on social media.

PANTHERS FIRE STAFFER OVER INSENSITIVE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

"Kirk founded the youth activist group ‘Turning Point USA’ and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old."

Kirk’s photo was put on the videoboard as well.

He was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. local time on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

Authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect in the shooting. However, officials offered more details about the person they’re after, releasing several photos and a video of the alleged culprit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation was still ongoing.