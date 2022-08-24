Aaron Judge crushes 48th home run, Yankees' bullpen closes door on Mets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Judge came through for the New York Yankees again on Tuesday night.

Judge hit a solo home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the fourth inning to get the scoring started for the Yankees. It was Judge's 48th home run, and it traveled 453 feet to left field.

In the bottom of the seventh, he delivered an RBI single to center scoring Jose Trevino to push the game to 4-2.

The Yankees would win by that margin and extend their winning streak to three games.

"You’d like to think ahead a little bit, because of the pace they’re on and where we’re at, too, but we got to get there first," Judge said after the game.

New York got immense help from the bullpen. Clark Schmidt and Wandy Peralta helped shut the door on the Mets.

Schmidt came in to relieve Frankie Montas. He threw three innings and did not give up a single run. He only gave up three hits. Peralta came into the game to get one out.

"The way I see it is, it’s just me, the catcher and the hitter. You can’t really pay attention to the situation or what is going on. You’ve got to execute your pitches, and you’ve got to get the job done," Peralta said, via MLB.com.

All of a sudden, the Yankees who have been backsliding, are now on a three-game winning streak sweeping the Subway Series against their cross-borough rivals and now have a West Coast road trip to contend with beginning Thursday against the Oakland Athletics.

"I think the swagger has always been there. I think it just took a little reminder of who we are and what type of baseball we play. We got it back," Judge added.

The Mets have lost three of their last four.

"We hope that we do the things it takes to get a chance to hopefully come back to this place," Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.