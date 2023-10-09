Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers writer fired after saying team's post supporting Israel 'sucks'

Jackson Frank hired by PhillyVoice.com a month ago

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A writer for the Philadelphia 76ers has lost his job after being critical of the team's post on X, formerly Twitter, showing their support for Israel.

Jackson Frank was hired by PhillyVoice.com last month to begin covering the team in place of Kyle Neubeck.

But with the season just mere weeks away, it looks as if the outlet will need to hire someone else.

76ers logo

A writer for the Philadelphia 76ers has lost his job after being critical of the team's post on X, formerly Twitter, showing their support for Israel. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/File)

"Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today," PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly told the New York Post in a statement.

The Sixers posted their support for Israel on Sunday.

"We stand with the people of Israel and join them in mourning the hundreds of innocent lives lost to terrorism at the hands of Hamas. #StandWithIsrael," the Sixers wrote.

Car on fire in streeet

Cars burn after being hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS AFTER SURPRISE ATTACKS; AROUND 900 ISRAELIS DEAD

In a screengrab acquired by the Post, Frank quoted the message and wrote that it "sucks."

"This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always," Frank wrote.

Frank's account has since been disabled.

Hamas launched an invasion against Israel on Saturday, and nearly 1,600 people have been killed in the conflict so far, including around 900 people in Israel. Eleven Americans have also been confirmed dead.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says more than 3,700 people in Gaza were wounded by the attacks as of Monday night.

Smoke over a city

Smoke rises in Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on Oct. 9, 2023. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank did immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Sixers begin their season on Oct. 28 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.