76ers announcers pull off ultimate broadcasters jinx before Knicks' wild comeback: 'Job done'

The Knicks finished the game on an 8-0 run in the final 27 seconds

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Philadelphia 76ers had a 98% chance of winning Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks on Monday night when they were up five with less than a minute to go.

The Philly broadcasters seemingly added two percentage points too soon.

Right after Kyle Lowry knocked down a free throw to make it 101-96 Sixers with 47.3 seconds to go, color commentator Alaa Abdelnaby made the call.

Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby

Philadelphia 76ers commentators Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby before a game between the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers Oct. 28, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (Getty Images )

"Get me home court advantage by winning one of the two games on the road," Abdelnaby said after Lowry missed a free throw on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. "Job done. Let’s head down to the [New Jersey] Turnpike."

Play-by-play announcer Kate Scott agreed.

"Stay tuned, ‘Post Game Live’ is gonna be fun," she responded.

76ers announcers

Philadelphia 76ers broadcasters Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby before a preseason game Oct. 7, 2021, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

It was fun — for the Knicks.

After a clutch Jalen Brunson 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two, the 76ers turned the ball over on an inbound pass. 

Donte DiVincenzo missed the first shot attempt he had but nailed the second after an offensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein, giving the Knicks a 102-101 lead with 13 seconds left.

The three put the Madison Square Garden crowd in a frenzy in maybe its loudest moment since Larry Johnson's four-point play in 1999.

DiVincenzo's 3-pointer earned the rare "double-bang" from Mike Breen, who was calling the game for the Knicks' MSG Network. Scott's play-by-play was the polar opposite of Breen's.

Knicks players celebrates

The New York Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

It was an improbable comeback for New York, which took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Game 3 will be in Philly Thursday night.

