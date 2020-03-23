Antonio Brown, Jameis Winston headline 7 best NFL free agents available

Most of the NFL’s best free agents have landed new deals, but there are still plenty of intriguing options.

Here are some of the best NFL free agents available heading as of Monday.

7. Logan Ryan, Cornerback

Last season, cornerback Logan Ryan made his presence felt in the secondary for the Tennessee Titans. He set a career-high with 120 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Ryan also came away with four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 19 passes defended.

His memorable game-sealing interception for a touchdown of quarterback Tom Brady in the AFC Wildcard Round served as a momentum boost for the Titans, who defeated the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round and reached the AFC title game for the first time since 2003.

Odds where he will sign: Detroit Lions +140; Dallas Cowboys +350; Tennessee Titans +800

6. Breshad Perriman, Wide Receiver

Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens back in 2015, was a disappointment and considered a bust before he found himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late last season when star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin suffered injuries.

In Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, Perriman had five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns. The following week, he came away with seven receptions for 102 yards, and in the final game of the season, he posted five catches for 134 yards and one score.

With Evans and Godwin obviously returning to the Buccaneers as the top two options for newly acquired quarterback Tom Brady, Perriman staying put in Tampa Bay would make sense for both parties involved.

Odds where he will sign: Philadelphia Eagles +300; Buffalo Bills +400; Dallas Cowboys +600; Tennessee Titans +650

5. Everson Griffen, Defensive End

Everson Griffen is one of the best defensive players available in free agency.

Griffen has been a pro bowler in four out of the last five seasons, and he has 45 sacks over that timespan.

Last season, Griffen came away with 8.0 sacks, and he finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 76, which he ranked 26th of 107 for edge rushers. The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks have buzz circulating around their teams as potential destinations for Griffen.

Odds where he will sign: Seattle Seahawks +125; Buffalo Bills +250; Dallas Cowboys +375

4. Robby Anderson, Wide Receiver

Robby Anderson is another intriguing option at wide receiver for teams in need of the position.

He easily established himself as one of the better deep threat options at wide receiver, as he finished the 2019 season with 52 receptions for 779 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Keep an eye on the Carolina Panthers as a legitimate contender to land Anderson, who played for Panthers' new head coach Matt Rhule at Temple from 2013-15, where he came away with 114 receptions for 1,730 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Panthers are definitely in the rebuilding process under Rhule, but Anderson along with DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel could be a fantastic trio of receiving options for new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Will Anderson re-sign with the New York Jets: Yes -175; No +110

3. Jameis Winston, Quarterback

Quarterback Jameis Winston’s days are numbered as a starter in the NFL, despite throwing for a league-high 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. Winston played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers his first five years in the NFL, but they chose to turn the keys of the franchise over to Tom Brady instead.

If Winston wants to earn a starting role for an NFL team in the near future, he needs to take a similar route to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, and eventually ended up taking over for a struggling Marcus Mariota, and led the team to the AFC Championship Game.

Look for Winston to join a team that has that kind of upside.

Odds where he will sign: New England Patriots +300; Pittsburgh Steelers +400; New Orleans Saints +750; Los Angeles Chargers +900; Washington Redskins +1400

2. Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

Defensive Jadeveon Clowney is the best available free agent on the defensive side of the ball.

The always-disruptive Clowney had 31 combined tackles to go with four forced fumbles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown, for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

According to the News Tribune, the Seahawks have reportedly offered Clowney a contract estimated at $18 million per year. The 27-year-old definitely has the highest upside of any defensive player available, but it is disappointing that he is yet to post double-digit sacks in a single season.

Durability issues also continue to be a concern for Clowney. In six NFL seasons, he has only played 16 games once, which came back in 2017 when he had 9.5 sacks, his highest output of his career, with 59 total tackles, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

Odds where he will sign: Seattle Seahawks -150; New York Giants +220; New Orleans Saints +300

1). Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver

Despite his off-the-field issues, wide receiver Antonio Brown is still the best free agent available.

In one game with the New England Patriots last year, Brown hauled in four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. His last full season came in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he came away with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

From 2013-18, Brown arguably had the greatest stretch of any wide receiver in NFL history.

Rumors had it that Tom Brady wanted to play with Brown, but it is highly unlikely that he joins a Buccaneers team that is loaded at the position. Once his legal issues are resolved, you can expect teams to show interest in the former All-Pro receiver.

The NFL is still investigating his legal issues and it's unclear when the probe will be complete.

Odds where he will sign: None

Odds courtesy of Bet-NJ.com