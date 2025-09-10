Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco 49ers

49ers waive Jake Moody after rough field goal performance vs Seahawks

Moody made an impact during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Are the 49ers in trouble after key injuries to Brock Purdy & George Kittle? | First Things First Video

Are the 49ers in trouble after key injuries to Brock Purdy & George Kittle? | First Things First

Nick Wright breaks down the San Francisco 49ers’ injury concerns following Week 1. With Brock Purdy uncertain for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and George Kittle expected to miss a few weeks, Nick explains why these injuries could put San ...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL kicker Jake Moody faced the consequences even as the San Francisco 49ers were able to pull out a victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

The 49ers waived Moody on Tuesday after a brutal kicking performance. He was 1-for-3 against the Seahawks, only connecting on a 32-yarder. He missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter and had a 36-yarder blocked in the third quarter.

START STREAMING WITH A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AT FOXONE.COM OR DOWNLOAD THE FOX ONE APP ON YOUR FAVORITE DEVICE

Jake Moody looks on

San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after making a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

San Francisco won the game, 17-13, but it may not have been so close if the field goals were made.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to be committed to Moody in the moment but plans seemingly changed between Sunday and Tuesday.

"Right now, I have no question," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "I’m trying to finish today, get on a plane and evaluate stuff, and go back at it. Ask me every day and I’ll answer how I am right at that moment."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jake Moody kicks

San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Jake Moody (4) kicks a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The 49ers were expected to sign Eddy Pineiro to replace him, NFL Network reported. 

Moody joined the 49ers in 2023 when the team selected him in the third round of the draft out of Michigan. He made an incredible impact for the team during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jake Moody and Jon Weeks

San Francisco 49ers long snapper Jon Weeks (46) congratulate San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Jake Moody (4) after a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He briefly set the record for longest field goal in a Super Bowl when he nailed a 55-yarder. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker broke the mark later in the game. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue