49ers waive Jake Moody after rough field goal performance vs Seahawks

NFL kicker Jake Moody faced the consequences even as the San Francisco 49ers were able to pull out a victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

The 49ers waived Moody on Tuesday after a brutal kicking performance. He was 1-for-3 against the Seahawks, only connecting on a 32-yarder. He missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter and had a 36-yarder blocked in the third quarter.

San Francisco won the game, 17-13, but it may not have been so close if the field goals were made.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared to be committed to Moody in the moment but plans seemingly changed between Sunday and Tuesday.

"Right now, I have no question," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "I’m trying to finish today, get on a plane and evaluate stuff, and go back at it. Ask me every day and I’ll answer how I am right at that moment."

The 49ers were expected to sign Eddy Pineiro to replace him, NFL Network reported.

Moody joined the 49ers in 2023 when the team selected him in the third round of the draft out of Michigan. He made an incredible impact for the team during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He briefly set the record for longest field goal in a Super Bowl when he nailed a 55-yarder. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker broke the mark later in the game.