49ers suspend De'Vondre Campbell after he refused to enter game vs Rams

The San Francisco 49ers suspended linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on Monday after he refused to enter Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers lost the game 12-6.

49ers general manager John Lynch announced the three-game suspension in a statement.

"We have suspended De'Vondre Campbell Sr. for three games due to conduct detrimental to the team. We will have no further comment on the matter," he said.

Campbell lost his starting job when Dre Greenlaw came back from the Achilles tear he suffered in a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to put Campbell into the game because Greenlaw was aching from soreness in his Achilles tendon, Campbell refused. Shanahan said he never got an explanation about why the linebacker refused to play.

Shanahan said Friday that he didn’t expect Campbell to be with the team from Week 16 onward.

"We're working through the semantics of exactly how to deal with it," he said, via ESPN. "But I mean you guys heard from me last night, you guys heard from our players, his actions from the game, it's not something you can do to your team or your teammates and still get to be a part of our team.

"We're working through exactly the semantics of it right now, but we'll handle the situation appropriately."

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in the offseason as Greenlaw was on the mend.

The one-time All-Pro spent the previous three years with the Green Bay Packers, a year with the Arizona Cardinals and four years with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2023, Campbell had 75 tackles and a pass breakup.

The 49ers fell to 6-8 with the loss to the Rams.