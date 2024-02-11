49ers' Super Bowl drought will reach 30 years as Kyle Shanahan loses another double-digit lead

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to win five Super Bowls when they won the Lombardi Trophy on Jan. 29, 1995.

Well, since then, 14 teams have won a Super Bowl, and the Niners have not been one of them.

San Fran was mere minutes away from winning Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, taking a three-point lead with under two minutes to go.

But the Kansas City Chiefs marched down the field to tie the game with three seconds to go.

The Niners even had an overtime lead by kicking a field goal on their first possession of the period, and needed a stop on 4th and 1 - but Patrick Mahomes converted a first down, and then a few more to eventually hit Mecole Hardman for the championship-winning touchdown.

But the drought has continued with what seems to be a curse of their head coach in Kyle Shanahan.

For the third time, Shanahan was a coach on a team with a double-digit lead in the Super Bowl - yet he's 0-3 in the big game.

Shanahan, of course, was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Four years ago, the Niners had a fourth-quarter, 10-point lead against these same Chiefs - but Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, 31-20.

"There's no right words right now," Shanahan said after the game. "It hurts, everybody understands that. We knew it hurt if it came to this, but just proud of our guys.

"They put themselves out there, they played their tails off, they played through a lot of stuff. It's something we've gotta live with, but I know it's something we can handle. We're all pretty disappointed right now. But if I'm gonna lose with anyone, I want to lose with those guys."

While the Niners await their drought to end, the Chiefs are in dynasty territory, winning their third title in five years.

