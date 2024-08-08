Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers star's wife discusses her 'leap of faith' with custom-made designs, sudden celebrity status

Kristin Juszczyk has designed clothes for Taylor Swift, Livvy Dunne

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Prior to last season, Kristin Juszczyk was just the wife of an NFL player. But now, the two have become a celebrity couple.

Her husband, Kyle, is a fan favorite for the San Francisco 49ers, and she hit the big time again when her self-made designs began to go viral. So viral, she even had to decline a request from Vice President Harris during Super Bowl prep because of how busy she was.

Juszczyk said she began making her own designs when she got "so sick" of wearing the "rotation of four shirts" to her husband's games.

"If I can’t buy it, I’m going to try to create it," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kristin Juszczyk with her big jacket

Kristin Juszczyk arrives before Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

But not only did she create clothes, she wound up creating somewhat of a social media empire. After her designs received tons of clicks on social media, she hit it big when she made a custom jacket for Taylor Swift, who dates Travis Kelce.

Last month, she even hooked up Livvy Dunne with a USA-themed jacket to support the gymnastics team and the rest of the American athletes.

But giving her ideas to the world, she says, was a "leap of faith."

"I had never made anything for anybody else, so I was always hesitant because I’m a perfectionist at my heart, and [it would bring] it to a whole other level if I were handing it to somebody else. … But I finally took that leap of faith last year, and it’s been such a fun process."

Fullbacks aren't exactly the most popular players on a football roster, but Juszczyk is apparently one-of-a-kind, and the couple now boasts millions of followers on social media.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers and wife Kristin Juszcyk are shown during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

AARON RODGERS MET WITH ESTRANGED FATHER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2014 LAST YEAR, BOOK SAYS

Surely, Mrs. Juszczyk didn't initially plan on being a celebrity of her own. But her husband's fan base has made it an easy transition.

"He’s a fan of many talents, but it’s always fun for fans to show more love to him, see different avenues he’s interested in. 49er fans are the absolute best, so we’re super lucky to be out here."

The fame has helped the couple spread the word about Purina Treats to help promote healthy living for pet pups en route to their $10,000 sweepstakes.

"Kyle and I are a very competitive couple. We compete in most facets of life, honestly. It was really cool to be able to partner with Purina Treats to promote other dog owners to go outside and bond with their pups and promote competition as well.

"The highlight of our day is coming home to our dogs. There’s nothing more grounding than to open the door and see these faces that are so happy to see you."

Kristin Juszczyk in the stands

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers, looks on before the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 20, 2024. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juszczyk pleads that she is "no professional" but that's the beauty of it all.

"I’m learning every single day. I love a challenge. I love being able to pick up new things in life and learn it. This is something that, no matter how long I do it, I’ll always be learning."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.