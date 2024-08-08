49ers star's wife discusses her 'leap of faith' with custom-made designs, sudden celebrity status

Prior to last season, Kristin Juszczyk was just the wife of an NFL player. But now, the two have become a celebrity couple.

Her husband, Kyle, is a fan favorite for the San Francisco 49ers, and she hit the big time again when her self-made designs began to go viral. So viral, she even had to decline a request from Vice President Harris during Super Bowl prep because of how busy she was.

Juszczyk said she began making her own designs when she got "so sick" of wearing the "rotation of four shirts" to her husband's games.

"If I can’t buy it, I’m going to try to create it," she told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

But not only did she create clothes, she wound up creating somewhat of a social media empire. After her designs received tons of clicks on social media, she hit it big when she made a custom jacket for Taylor Swift, who dates Travis Kelce.

Last month, she even hooked up Livvy Dunne with a USA-themed jacket to support the gymnastics team and the rest of the American athletes.

But giving her ideas to the world, she says, was a "leap of faith."

"I had never made anything for anybody else, so I was always hesitant because I’m a perfectionist at my heart, and [it would bring] it to a whole other level if I were handing it to somebody else. … But I finally took that leap of faith last year, and it’s been such a fun process."

Fullbacks aren't exactly the most popular players on a football roster, but Juszczyk is apparently one-of-a-kind, and the couple now boasts millions of followers on social media.

Surely, Mrs. Juszczyk didn't initially plan on being a celebrity of her own. But her husband's fan base has made it an easy transition.

"He’s a fan of many talents, but it’s always fun for fans to show more love to him, see different avenues he’s interested in. 49er fans are the absolute best, so we’re super lucky to be out here."

The fame has helped the couple spread the word about Purina Treats to help promote healthy living for pet pups en route to their $10,000 sweepstakes.

"Kyle and I are a very competitive couple. We compete in most facets of life, honestly. It was really cool to be able to partner with Purina Treats to promote other dog owners to go outside and bond with their pups and promote competition as well.

"The highlight of our day is coming home to our dogs. There’s nothing more grounding than to open the door and see these faces that are so happy to see you."

Juszczyk pleads that she is "no professional" but that's the beauty of it all.

"I’m learning every single day. I love a challenge. I love being able to pick up new things in life and learn it. This is something that, no matter how long I do it, I’ll always be learning."

