San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Kyle Juszczyk rocks wife's designs in epic fashion

Kristin Juszczyk reportedly scores licensing deal with NFL

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Kyle Juszczyk might have the best pregame outfit of Super Bowl Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers fullback entered the stadium with a customized jacket representing his teammates, but it wasn't any ordinary custom jacket.

The jacket was designed by his wife, Kristin, whose designs have gone viral recently.

Kyle Juszczyk walking into Super Bowl

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers arrives prior to Super Bowl LVIII, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kristin Juszczyk has been a fashion designer for years, but she finally hit the big time when Taylor Swift wore a jacket supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the season.

Of course, the irony is that Juszczyk faces Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, so the WAGs are now rivals for the day.

The fullback's jacket features the names and numbers of several 49ers, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.

Those who are represented on the jacket signed it, adding a nice finishing touch.

After Swift wore her Juszczyk-designed jacket, Kristian's name started taking off.

She also has designed game day outfits for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, as well as star gymnast Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers' Jonathan Owens.

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk kiss

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk kisses wife Kristin. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Juszczyk has also designed some of her husband's teammates' pregame outfits, and even actor Taylor Lautner supported his Detroit Lions with Juszczyk's handiwork.

The recent viral status reportedly helped her score a licensing deal with the NFL, which allows her to use the NFL logo on her designs.

"I’m so proud of her. And she’s extremely talented, and the things she’s putting out there are one of a kind," the fullback said recently. "I wanted to make sure she got that credit. At first, the announcers were, ‘Hey, Taylor Swift can get Nike to do anything.’ Ah, come on. We got to let these people know it was all Kristin. That was all her, so I was happy to see her get that credit."

Kyle Juszczyk entering super bowl lviii

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk arrives at Allegiant Stadium before Super Bowl LVIII. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

