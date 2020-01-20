49ers' Richard Sherman, ex-NFL great Darrelle Revis spar over defensive play

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and former NFL great Darrelle Revis had a spat on Twitter after the NFC Championship game Sunday.

Revis, who is retired and has not played in the NFL since the 2017 season, criticized Sherman’s defense against the Green Bay Packers. Revis tweeted a picture from his home calling out the 49ers star.

SUPER BOWL LIV TIME, DATE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

“Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except [sic] the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone,” Revis wrote.

The one-time Super Bowl champion then defended himself, saying he wasn’t trying to “shade” Sherman.

“All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can,” Revis wrote.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS WIN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP OVER GREEN BAY PACKERS

Sherman, who had the game-ending interception on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, replied to Revis.

“I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao,” Sherman replied.

The three-time First Team All-Pro also took exception to Revis’ “pound for pound” remark. He tweeted a picture of a wide receiver beating Revis.

Revis also commented on his stats in his ninth year in the NFL compared to Sherman's.The 49ers cornerback also responded.

While anyone can debate who’s had a better career, both players are considered some of the best defensive backs over the last 15 years.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS' RICHARD SHERMAN AFTER PLAYOFF WIN: 'I GET TIRED OF HEARING THE EXCUSES FOR WHY I’M GREAT'

Revis was a Pro Bowler seven times and a four-time All-Pro. He played from 2007 to 2017 with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sherman has thrived in the 49ers defensive scheme this season. He recorded three interceptions and 61 combined tackles on his way to another Pro Bowl selection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

He now has a chance to appear in his third Super Bowl two years removed from a torn Achilles.