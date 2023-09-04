Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers preparing for Week 1 without Nick Bosa as contract holdout continues

Nick Bosa is set to make $17.8 million on his fifth-year option, but the Defensive Player of the Year wants more

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The San Francisco 49ers hit the practice field on Monday less than a week away from their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

They did so with their star defensive end Nick Bosa continuing to hold out. 

Bosa has not been at the 49ers’ facility, as he wants a new long-term extension. The second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is scheduled to make $17.8 million on his fifth-year option, which San Francisco picked up. 

Nick Bosa on the field

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) runs onto the field during the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was an easy choice to do so as Bosa has been named to three Pro Bowls and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 with a league-leading 18.5 sacks in 16 games. 

But Bosa is seeking compensation for that type of production. More specifically, Bosa is expected to ink the largest NFL contract for a non-quarterback in history, which would be worth more than $32 million annually, per The Mercury News. 

Bosa’s 49ers teammates were asked about him not being present at training camp or preseason games. It’s obvious they want him on the field Week 1 and beyond, but with no hope in sight for that right now, being focused on those at practice is all that matters. 

"We’d love to have Bosa, obviously," safety Talanoa Hufanga told The Mercury News. "We just have to prepare as if he’s not going to be here. That’s an upper-echelon, front-office question, so, I don’t know if I can answer more on that. … When Bosa gets here with that No. 97 on, it’ll be nice."

Tashaun Gipson Sr. is set to enter his 12th year in the NFL, so he understands that the league is a business and situations like this play out at every franchise. 

Nick Bosa in ready stance

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"You have to do what’s best for yourself and your family," Gipson said. "Obviously having a guy like Nick with us on the field is huge. I mean, he’s the best defensive player in the league and one of the best players in the league."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been cool when asked about his top option on defense, and GM John Lynch said the 49ers’ communication with him and his team has been "good" and "healthy."

While Shanahan may have hoped Bosa would show up for practice ahead of Week 1, the reality is Bosa might not be suiting up for the start of the regular season.  

Nick Bosa warms up

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Bosa has racked up $4 million in fines, but the 49ers are not expected to enforce those once a deal gets done, per The Mercury News. When that deal will come remains a mystery. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.