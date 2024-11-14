Boston radio host rips Bill Belichick after Patriots' win over Bears: 'He is such a d---'

Boston radio host Fred Toucher tore into former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday, suggesting the NFL legend is holding a grudge against the organization.

Toucher lit up Belichick in a segment on the "Toucher and Hardy" show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Good old Belichick, who bad-mouthed the team again last night. He is such a d---," Toucher said. "I can’t believe Patriots fans don’t look at the guy now and think, ‘What a petty little p----.' Because even when they do well, he doesn’t give them credit for doing well.

"When they do bad, I can see him crapping all over them, right? Because at least that’s in the guise of doing your job. But when they do good, and you don’t give them any credit… Literally make the statement ‘Well, it’s really not so much about the Patriots as it is the Bears.’ That’s holding a vendetta."

Awful Announcing noted that Toucher may have been responding to Belichick’s breakdown of the Patriots’ 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Belichick said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the win for New England was more about the Bears’ lack of offensive prowess rather than anything the Patriots did.

FORMER JETS QB BOOMER ESIASON OFFERS POINTED ADVICE TO SAUCE GARDNER AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA DISPUTE WITH FANS

Toucher continued to go in on Belichick and referenced the photo shoot he had with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

"… All I know is this guy’s got photos to take. The next one, maybe he’ll be the mermaid and she’ll be the fisherman," he said. "Reverse the roles. I’m telling Jordon, maybe not yourself in the photo so much next time. Bill in a little boy sailor suit with a big lollipop and a balloon. Maybe you can dress like a hot librarian scolding him for bringing the balloon and the lollipop in the library."

Belichick "amicably" split from the Patriots earlier this year after he guided the team to six Super Bowl wins. He has been rather critical of the team since the season started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said after the team’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers that he was unsure about what head coach Jerod Mayo’s plan was for the team. He also had an issue with Mayo calling his players "soft."