Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Boston radio host rips Bill Belichick after Patriots' win over Bears: 'He is such a d---'

Fred Toucher made the remarks on his radio show

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Drake Maye: 'Just keep going' after Patriots defeat Bears, 19-3 | NFL on FOX Video

Drake Maye: 'Just keep going' after Patriots defeat Bears, 19-3 | NFL on FOX

New England Patriots' Drake Maye spoke on being the "runt of the family" and defeating the Chicago Bears, 19-3.

Boston radio host Fred Toucher tore into former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday, suggesting the NFL legend is holding a grudge against the organization.

Toucher lit up Belichick in a segment on the "Toucher and Hardy" show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick talks to reporters

New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media at Gillette Stadium about his departure. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Good old Belichick, who bad-mouthed the team again last night. He is such a d---," Toucher said. "I can’t believe Patriots fans don’t look at the guy now and think, ‘What a petty little p----.' Because even when they do well, he doesn’t give them credit for doing well. 

"When they do bad, I can see him crapping all over them, right? Because at least that’s in the guise of doing your job. But when they do good, and you don’t give them any credit… Literally make the statement ‘Well, it’s really not so much about the Patriots as it is the Bears.’ That’s holding a vendetta."

Awful Announcing noted that Toucher may have been responding to Belichick’s breakdown of the Patriots’ 19-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Belichick said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the win for New England was more about the Bears’ lack of offensive prowess rather than anything the Patriots did.

FORMER JETS QB BOOMER ESIASON OFFERS POINTED ADVICE TO SAUCE GARDNER AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA DISPUTE WITH FANS

Jordon Hudson and Belichick

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 26, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Toucher continued to go in on Belichick and referenced the photo shoot he had with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

"… All I know is this guy’s got photos to take. The next one, maybe he’ll be the mermaid and she’ll be the fisherman," he said. "Reverse the roles. I’m telling Jordon, maybe not yourself in the photo so much next time. Bill in a little boy sailor suit with a big lollipop and a balloon. Maybe you can dress like a hot librarian scolding him for bringing the balloon and the lollipop in the library."

Belichick "amicably" split from the Patriots earlier this year after he guided the team to six Super Bowl wins. He has been rather critical of the team since the season started.

Patriots vs Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sidelines. (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said after the team’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers that he was unsure about what head coach Jerod Mayo’s plan was for the team. He also had an issue with Mayo calling his players "soft."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.