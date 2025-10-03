Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Mac Jones explains motivation behind wearing suits on game day: 'I'm going to work'

Jones is 3-0 as the 49ers starting quarterback

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones appreciates showing up for work well-dressed.

Jones, who is 3-0 as the Niners’ starter, was asked about the inspiration behind his two-tone suit during his postgame presser following San Francisco’s thrilling 26-23 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. 

Mac Jones speaks to the media

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California.  (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

His response was a simple one: He’s just showing up for work. 

"I don’t know, I just like suits," Jones said with a laugh. "Like I said last week, I wear suits because I’m going to work. So, that’s kind of how I look at it. And yeah, they’re cool." 

Jones has certainly shown up for work this season. 

The 2021 first-round pick is thriving in the 49ers offense. With his third team in just three years, Jones remains undefeated as the Niners’ signal-caller in place of an injured Brock Purdy. On Thursday night, he threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and led the team to victory despite playing with an obvious left knee injury. 

Mac Jones reacts during an NFL game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

"Definitely a lot of things happened, but I feel good," Jones said. "Just working through some stuff. I was able to play, so that’s all that matters. If I can protect myself, then it’s my job to be out there."

San Francisco has been plagued with injuries early in the season, but remains on top of the NFC West with a 4-1 record. 

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension in the offseason, is out with a toe injury. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa is also out for the season with an ACL injury. 

Davante Adams makes a catch

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Also absent from Thursday’s game were two-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle, left guard Ben Bartch, and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

