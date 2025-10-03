49ers' Mac Jones explains motivation behind wearing suits on game day: 'I'm going to work'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones appreciates showing up for work well-dressed.

Jones, who is 3-0 as the Niners’ starter, was asked about the inspiration behind his two-tone suit during his postgame presser following San Francisco’s thrilling 26-23 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

His response was a simple one: He’s just showing up for work.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I don’t know, I just like suits," Jones said with a laugh. "Like I said last week, I wear suits because I’m going to work. So, that’s kind of how I look at it. And yeah, they’re cool."

Jones has certainly shown up for work this season.

The 2021 first-round pick is thriving in the 49ers offense. With his third team in just three years, Jones remains undefeated as the Niners’ signal-caller in place of an injured Brock Purdy. On Thursday night, he threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and led the team to victory despite playing with an obvious left knee injury.

49ERS' DEFENSE DIGS DEEP TO THWART RAMS' OVERTIME CHARGE FOR WIN

"Definitely a lot of things happened, but I feel good," Jones said. "Just working through some stuff. I was able to play, so that’s all that matters. If I can protect myself, then it’s my job to be out there."

San Francisco has been plagued with injuries early in the season, but remains on top of the NFC West with a 4-1 record.

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension in the offseason, is out with a toe injury. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa is also out for the season with an ACL injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also absent from Thursday’s game were two-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle, left guard Ben Bartch, and wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.