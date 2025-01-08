Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' general manager drops the hammer on Brock Purdy's future after disappointing season

The 49ers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It was a tough season for the San Francisco 49ers, and with it came Brock Purdy's worst stretch as a starter.

Certainly, Purdy did not benefit from injury issues all over the offense, most notably from Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, but Purdy's numbers were worse in 2024 than last season.

He threw for roughly 400 fewer yards, went from 31 touchdowns to 20, and threw one more interception (12) than he did in 2023. After posing QB ratings of 107.3 and 113.0, it dipped to 96.1.

Brock Purdy throws

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

After missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, though, general manager John Lynch has no plans on letting Purdy walk out the door.

"What we know about Brock is that he's our guy. We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time," Lynch told reporters on Wednesday. "He's done so much for our organization. He's won big games and had a little tougher task, as we all did this year, with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. And through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level, so we have every interest in him being around."

Brock Purdy walks off

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks off the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Purdy is eligible for a large contract extension – as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, his base salary this past season was less than $1 million. He could see a wild increase, as Spotrac says his market value is $59.7 million annually, which would be the largest in the league.

The site says he could be slated for a four-year deal worth nearly $239 million, which would be more than Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff.

Brock Purdy celebrates

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

If he were to sign such a deal, he'd become the 14th QB in NFL history to surpass to $200 million mark, with each of the previous contracts having begun since 2020.

