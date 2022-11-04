2022 World Series: Astros' Chas McCormick makes incredible 9th-inning catch

One of the biggest plays of Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night came on the defensive side in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was up with one out in the ninth inning and took Astros closer Ryan Pressly deep to right-center field. The crowd at Citizens Bank Ballpark held their collective breath as the ball headed for the fence. Chas McCormick was also tracking the ball.

McCormick ran toward the fence, jumped up and made the incredible catch that likely saved a double at the very least.

He told FOX’s Ken Rosenthal he thought the ball was gone.

"I thought he hit it out," McCormick said. "Put a really good swing on it. He’s a great hitter. But at that time of the game you just gotta be focused on defense."

The Astros came away with a 3-2 win, taking a 3-2 series lead and now needing one win to win their second World Series since 2017.

Houston got a gem of a game from Justin Verlander, who struck out six in five innings on his way to his first World Series win of his great career. The Astros also got a clutch home run from Jeremy Peña in the fourth inning to give Houston the lead.

Game 6 is set for Saturday night back in Houston.