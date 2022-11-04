Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

2022 World Series: Astros' Chas McCormick makes incredible 9th-inning catch

The Astros held on for a 3-2 victory

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Astros' Jeremy Peña talks stepping up for team in big spot Video

Astros' Jeremy Peña talks stepping up for team in big spot

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña filled the role vacated by Carlos Correa and told Fox News Digital he's yet to reflect on his season.

One of the biggest plays of Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night came on the defensive side in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was up with one out in the ninth inning and took Astros closer Ryan Pressly deep to right-center field. The crowd at Citizens Bank Ballpark held their collective breath as the ball headed for the fence. Chas McCormick was also tracking the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick catches a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick catches a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

McCormick ran toward the fence, jumped up and made the incredible catch that likely saved a double at the very least.

He told FOX’s Ken Rosenthal he thought the ball was gone.

2022 WORLD SERIES: JEREMY PEÑA SHINES, JUSTIN VERLANDER EARNS FIRST WIN AS ASTROS TAKE 3-2 SERIES LEAD

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick catches a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick catches a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"I thought he hit it out," McCormick said. "Put a really good swing on it. He’s a great hitter. But at that time of the game you just gotta be focused on defense."

The Astros came away with a 3-2 win, taking a 3-2 series lead and now needing one win to win their second World Series since 2017.

Houston got a gem of a game from Justin Verlander, who struck out six in five innings on his way to his first World Series win of his great career. The Astros also got a clutch home run from Jeremy Peña in the fourth inning to give Houston the lead.

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick celebrates his catch of a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Houston Astros left fielder Chas McCormick celebrates his catch of a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto during the ninth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 6 is set for Saturday night back in Houston.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.