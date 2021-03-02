Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

2021 Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Stanford and Arizona are the top seeds in the tournament

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2021 Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 3 and runs through March 7. Each game will be played in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Family members of the student-athletes are scheduled to be in attendance for the tournament.

Twelve teams made the tournament.

Here is the Pac-12 tournament schedule.

MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND

(5) Oregon State vs. (12) California

(8) USC vs. (9) Arizona State

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Utah

(6) Colorado vs. (11) Washington

MARCH 4 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Stanford vs. TBD

(2) Arizona vs. TBD

(3) UCLA vs. TBD

(4) Oregon vs. TBD

MARCH 5 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 7 – FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Aari McDonald, Arizona: McDonald was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. She led the conference with 19.4 points per game and reached the 2,000-point milestone for her career this season.

Kiana Williams, Stanford: Williams has been a big factor in Stanford’s success this season. She was named to the All-Pac-12 team and is averaging 14 points. She’s played in each of the Cardinal’s 24 games this season.

Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA: Onyenwere finished in the top three in scoring in the conference. She was averaging 18.2 points and 8 rebounds this season.

Nyara Sabally, Oregon: Sabally has helped the Ducks get back near the top of the conference. She is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.

Aleah Goodman, Oregon State: Goodman is one of the stars on Oregon State. She finished in the top five in scoring with 16.8 points per game during the regular season. She also owns a 52.6% shooting percentage from three-point range, which is tops in the Pac-12.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_