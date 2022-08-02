The years last supermoon will take place on August 11, 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

August 11, 2022, is the last change to catch a glimpse of the years supermoons. This will be the third and final supermoon of the year.

According to Life Savvy, the moon's peak is set to occur at 9:36 p.m. ET and will be shining though the night.

The other name for the supermoon is the Sturgeon Moon which was named after the sturgeon fish that were caught during this time of year.

According to NASA, a supermoon "occurs when the Moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the moon is full."

So what will that look like for us on Earth? The moon on August 11 will be slightly brighter than it is on the average day.

Even though this is the last supermoon of the year, there are also some other sightings to catch in August. Travel + Leisure reports that from August 11 to 12, the Perseids Meteor Shower will occur, but there will also be a full moon that day, which could make it hard to see the shooting stars.

On August 14, Saturn will reach opposition making it brighter than it usually is. Then, at the end of the month, NASA could potentially launch Artemis 1 on August 29.