World’s smallest cow Lil’ Bill outshines giant rivals in adorable pics

A tiny calf is a real-life mini moo after being born one-tenth the normal size - and is now tipped for place in the record books.

Lil' Bill shocked his owners when he tipped the scales at a mere 10lbs looking just like every other cow only a lot, lot smaller.

News of the tiny star's arrival last week comes just days after the Sun Online told how a steer in Australia had been crowned the world's biggest 'cow'.

Knickers - who weighs 300 times more than Lil' Bill - was saved from the slaughterhouse because he was deemed just too big to kill.

Revelations of the giant's escape from the chop soon sparked tales of more amazing bovine behemoths scattered around the globe.

Now on the UDDER end of the scale comes Lil' Bill who was taken to the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine over concerns for his health.

"He was born weighing a little over one-tenth of what newborn calves typically weigh," the Uni's vets posted on Facebook.

“Occasionally, we get a case that has us scratching our heads a bit. Lil’ Bill is one of those cases!"

The miniature cow now has his own Facebook tag #LilBill, and the college has promised to post regular updates on his progress.

Last week, we introduced the world to Knickers who weighed in at 1.4 tonnes and stood 6ft 4ins tall making the seven-year-old Holstein Friesian the world's biggest.

Cattle farmer Geoff Pearson said the farmyard beast's startling size had even saved him a trip to the abattoir.

"It was too heavy. I wouldn't be able to put it through a processing facility," he said. "So I think it will just live happily ever after."

According to Guinness World Records, the tallest steer on the planet can be found in Italy — a 6ft 6ins Chianina ox named Bellino.

