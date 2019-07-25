Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Endangered
Published

Photographer captures gruesome image of poached elephant

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW

A devastating image captured by a South African photographer shows a mutilated elephant dead on the ground moments after poachers massacred the endangered mammal for its ivory tusks.

Justin Sullivan, 28, used a drone to capture the image, which shows its trunk several feet away from its head. It is not known what the poachers used to cut the trunk off, but it is believed they used a chainsaw, The Sun reports.

The picture by Justin Sullivan/Magnus News shows a drone photograph called "Disconnection." (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Magnus News Agency)

The picture by Justin Sullivan/Magnus News shows a drone photograph called "Disconnection." (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Magnus News Agency)

ACTRESS WHO ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT ENDANGERED CLAMS ON TV SHOW COULD FACE PRISON TIME: REPORTS

“They said an elephant had just been poached and I asked to be taken to the site," Sullivan said in comments obtained by Magners News Agency. "On arrival, I used a drone to capture the image."

Known as "Disconnection," Sullivan said the high angle of the image "shows isolation and highlights not only the physical disconnection of the animal, but our disconnection from the situation."

“People have obviously reacted with mixed feelings of anger and sadness, especially with the recent lift on the hunting ban in Botswana, but this photo has driven some constructive dialogue around how we can promote more sustainable elephant conversation and solve our current ecological crisis,” Sullivan added.

"Disconnection" was shot in Northern Botswana by award-winning documentary filmmaker Justin Sullivan. His different perspective on the barbaric death of this mighty animal puts the crisis sweeping Africa in a whole new light, especially with Botswana recently lifting a hunting ban on elephants. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Magnus News Agency)

"Disconnection" was shot in Northern Botswana by award-winning documentary filmmaker Justin Sullivan. His different perspective on the barbaric death of this mighty animal puts the crisis sweeping Africa in a whole new light, especially with Botswana recently lifting a hunting ban on elephants. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Magnus News Agency)

The image gained attention after it was nominated for the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest.

There has been outrage since the government in Botswana lifted the ban on elephant hunting in May, citing conflicts between humans and the gentle giants.

After consulting with stakeholders, the government said it would lift the ban, which was implemented in 2014, adding that hunting would resume "in an orderly and ethical manner," but gave no indication of how it would be regulated.

Botswana is home to the largest amount of elephants in the world, with an estimated population of 130,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press and Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia