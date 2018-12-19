WATCH: Australian lizards engage in epic battle

A pair of sand goannas were caught on video last week, apparently duking it out with one another in Australia.

The clash of the lizards happened Dec. 11 at Koorana Crocodile Farm and was noticed by an employee upon his arrival, the Courier Mail reported.

SKELETON OF ANCIENT MARSUPIAL LION, ‘TASMANIAN DEVIL ON STEROIDS,’ RECONSTRUCTED FOR FIRST TIME

“I parked the car," said the worker, John McGrath, "and went, ‘Oh look at that!’”

The reptiles were apparently unfazed when McGrath started filming the interaction, which he said had the appearance of a “drunken dance.”

“It was like sumo wrestling. One had to pin the other one down,” he said.

LEOPARD KILLS, DECAPITATES BOY, 3, IN INDIA AFTER ANIMAL SNEAKS INSIDE KITCHEN

The farm also posted about the fight on its Facebook page on Dec. 12, remarking that “you never know what you might be witness to.”

“We have lots of sand goannas roaming around at the moment, and this week on the road right in front of King Wally these two males were in a long battle,” the post said.

King Wally is a prominent crocodile who lives on the property, the Courier Mail reported.