US, Russia space crew aborts mission after booster failure

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, right, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station wave as they board the rocket prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

U.S. astronaut Nick Hague, right, and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station wave as they board the rocket prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (Yuri Kochetkov, Pool Photo via AP)

An American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut returned safely to Earth Thursday after a Russian booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed shortly after launch.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexey Ovchinin lifted off in Kazakhstan at around 2:40 p.m. local time from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome atop a Soyuz booster rocket.

The pair was set to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours after launch, but the booster rocket failed minutes after launch.

U.S. and Russian officials said the crew was heading for an emergency landing in Kazakhstan at an unspecified time. Search and rescue crews were getting ready to reach the expected landing site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

