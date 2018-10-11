US, Russia space crew aborts mission after booster failure

An American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut returned safely to Earth Thursday after a Russian booster rocket carrying them to the International Space Station failed shortly after launch.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexey Ovchinin lifted off in Kazakhstan at around 2:40 p.m. local time from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome atop a Soyuz booster rocket.

The pair was set to dock at the orbiting outpost six hours after launch, but the booster rocket failed minutes after launch.

U.S. and Russian officials said the crew was heading for an emergency landing in Kazakhstan at an unspecified time. Search and rescue crews were getting ready to reach the expected landing site.

