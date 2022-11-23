Following 'unexpected loss' NASA says Orion spacecraft communications restored

NASA said Wednesday that communications with the Orion spacecraft has been restored following an "unexpected loss."

In a blog post, the agency wrote that NASA's Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, unexpectedly lost data to and from Orion at 12:09 a.m. CST for 47 minutes.

The loss occurred while reconfiguring the communication link between Orion and Deep Space Network overnight.

"The reconfiguration has been conducted successfully several times in the last few days, and the team is investigating the cause of the loss of signal," NASA wrote.

The team resolved the issue with a reconfiguration on the ground side.

"Engineers are examining data from the event to help determine what happened, and the command and data handling officer will be downlinking data recorded onboard Orion during the outage to include in that assessment," NASA said.

It said there was no impact to Orion and that it remains in a healthy configuration.

This hiccup comes following hydrogen leaks and other delays ahead of the Artemis I launch of the Space Launch System rocket.

The rocket and uncrewed Orion capsule lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center early on Nov. 16.