Blink-182 founder's UFO hunting group clinches deal with Army to study 'exotic material'

Following the U.S. Navy's acknowledgment that UFO videos that were released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge are of real "unidentified" objects, the U.S. Army has signed a deal with DeLonge's To The Stars Academy to study its purported extraterrestrial "discoveries."

According to a release announcing the cooperation, "TTSA's technology solutions, which leverage developments in material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems."

TTSA, which was co-founded by DeLonge, Harold Puthoff, a former NASA and Department of Defense adviser, and Jim Semivan, a former CIA operative, will "share its discoveries" with the Army's Ground Vehicle System Center and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection and the Army will give TTSA laboratories, expertise and other support and resources.

FORMER US DEFENSE OFFICIAL: WE KNOW UFOS ARE REAL - HERE'S WHY THAT'S CONCERNING

“Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities,” said Joseph Cannon of U.S. Army Futures Command in the statement. “At the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming.”

A TTSA spokesperson told the New York Times in September that it "certainly" had obtained "exotic material samples from UFOs," but no further details were given at the time.

In July, TTSA tweeted it had acquired "potentially exotic materials featuring properties not from any known existing military or commercial application."

UFO VIDEOS ARE FOOTAGE OF REAL 'UNIDENTIFIED' OBJECTS, US NAVY ACKNOWLEDGES

The full agreement, which lasts five years, was initially published by The Black Vault, a website dedicated to declassified government documents. It can be read in its entirety here.

“This cooperative research agreement brings additional, critically important expertise that is necessary to advance the state-of-the-art in both our near and long-term technology areas of study," Steve Justice, TTSA’s COO and Aerospace Division Director added in the statement. "While the Army has specific military performance interests in the research, much of the work is expected to have dual-use application in support of TTSA’s path to commercialization and public benefit mission.”

Prior to his involvement with TTSA, DeLonge was best known for being involved in the punk-rock band, Blink 182. However, he quit the band in 2015 and started the TTSA with the mission of "advancing our current understanding of scientific phenomena and its technological implications," per its website.

He recently executive produced a show on the History channel called "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation" and wrote an op-ed in Newsweek about why he believes aliens must exist. In the op-ed, he cited Timothy Good's book, "Above Top Secret."

"Before reading that book, I thought the idea of E.T. and unknown flying vehicles were confined to the realm of science-fiction, which I’d always loved as a kid," Delonge wrote. "But I had no idea these crafts were real and in fact interacting with nuclear missiles, NASA missions and facilities, astronauts, and even civilians."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.